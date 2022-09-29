Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,522 M

On September 28, 2022, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) opened at $188.35, higher 3.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $193.63 and dropped to $186.265 before settling in for the closing price of $186.38. Price fluctuations for ISRG have ranged from $184.94 to $369.69 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 16.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 58.60% at the time writing. With a float of $355.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $358.10 million.

In an organization with 9793 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.00, operating margin of +31.89, and the pretax margin is +33.10.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Intuitive Surgical Inc. is 0.53%, while institutional ownership is 86.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 1,343,584. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,375 shares at a rate of $210.76, taking the stock ownership to the 11,224 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Director sold 600 for $237.03, making the entire transaction worth $142,218. This insider now owns 720 shares in total.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.19) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +29.85 while generating a return on equity of 15.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.45% during the next five years compared to 17.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.92, a number that is poised to hit 1.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.8 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.08 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.45.

During the past 100 days, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s (ISRG) raw stochastic average was set at 12.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $217.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $254.61. However, in the short run, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $195.26. Second resistance stands at $198.13. The third major resistance level sits at $202.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $187.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $183.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $180.53.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Key Stats

There are currently 357,111K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 68.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,710 M according to its annual income of 1,705 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,522 M and its income totaled 307,800 K.