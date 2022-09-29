Investors finally get a glimpse of Bumble Inc. (BMBL) volume hitting the figure of 1.21 million.

A new trading day began on September 28, 2022, with Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) stock priced at $21.33, up 4.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.395 and dropped to $21.22 before settling in for the closing price of $21.22. BMBL’s price has ranged from $15.41 to $60.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 211.20%. With a float of $128.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 900 workers is very important to gauge.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 998,624. In this transaction Director of this company bought 35,200 shares at a rate of $28.37, taking the stock ownership to the 152,700 shares.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bumble Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bumble Inc. (BMBL)

The latest stats from [Bumble Inc., BMBL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.51 million was inferior to 2.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.40.

During the past 100 days, Bumble Inc.’s (BMBL) raw stochastic average was set at 20.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.10. The third major resistance level sits at $23.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.75. The third support level lies at $20.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.57 billion, the company has a total of 129,586K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 765,660 K while annual income is 317,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 220,450 K while its latest quarter income was -4,390 K.