Investors finally get a glimpse of SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) volume hitting the figure of 1.25 million.

September 28, 2022, SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) trading session started at the price of $19.50, that was -0.81% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.72 and dropped to $19.455 before settling in for the closing price of $19.81. A 52-week range for SKM has been $19.73 – $31.12.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -0.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 107.50%. With a float of $74.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $392.43 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 34847 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.64, operating margin of +8.26, and the pretax margin is +7.59.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SK Telecom Co.Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of SK Telecom Co.Ltd is 26.60%, while institutional ownership is 5.10%.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +7.18 while generating a return on equity of 6.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 107.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42

Technical Analysis of SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM)

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.88 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, SK Telecom Co.Ltd’s (SKM) raw stochastic average was set at 2.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.76 in the near term. At $19.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.34. The third support level lies at $19.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) Key Stats

There are 441,449K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.75 billion. As of now, sales total 15,178 M while income totals 2,167 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,432 M while its last quarter net income were 203,090 K.