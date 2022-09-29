Investors must take note of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s (HYFM) performance last week, which was -14.80%.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) kicked off on September 28, 2022, at the price of $2.01, up 5.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.14 and dropped to $1.97 before settling in for the closing price of $2.01. Over the past 52 weeks, HYFM has traded in a range of $2.00-$45.01.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 205.90%. With a float of $37.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.91 million.

The firm has a total of 709 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.17, operating margin of +3.61, and the pretax margin is -1.19.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is 5.70%, while institutional ownership is 55.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 93,142. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of the Board of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $3.73, taking the stock ownership to the 1,607,395 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s President sold 3,500 for $14.64, making the entire transaction worth $51,240. This insider now owns 274,225 shares in total.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +2.80 while generating a return on equity of 3.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 205.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s (HYFM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc., HYFM], we can find that recorded value of 0.92 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s (HYFM) raw stochastic average was set at 2.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.25. The third major resistance level sits at $2.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.85.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 105.71 million has total of 45,094K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 479,420 K in contrast with the sum of 13,420 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 97,510 K and last quarter income was -203,310 K.