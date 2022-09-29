IonQ Inc. (IONQ) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,610 K

A new trading day began on September 28, 2022, with IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) stock priced at $4.75, up 4.75% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.12 and dropped to $4.73 before settling in for the closing price of $4.84. IONQ’s price has ranged from $4.16 to $35.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -76.80%. With a float of $170.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.21 million.

In an organization with 97 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of IonQ Inc. is 8.20%, while institutional ownership is 47.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 8,421. In this transaction Chief Scientist of this company sold 1,548 shares at a rate of $5.44, taking the stock ownership to the 6,618,648 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,058 for $5.44, making the entire transaction worth $16,636. This insider now owns 827,311 shares in total.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are IonQ Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 30.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 164.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.06 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, IonQ Inc.’s (IONQ) raw stochastic average was set at 20.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.27. However, in the short run, IonQ Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.22. Second resistance stands at $5.36. The third major resistance level sits at $5.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.44.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.05 billion, the company has a total of 198,140K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,100 K while annual income is -106,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,610 K while its latest quarter income was -1,650 K.