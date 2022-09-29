Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.36%

September 28, 2022, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) trading session started at the price of $77.59, that was 2.37% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $79.34 and dropped to $76.73 before settling in for the closing price of $77.17. A 52-week range for LW has been $49.71 – $83.29.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 5.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -36.30%. With a float of $137.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.30, operating margin of +10.92, and the pretax margin is +6.91.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 225,701. In this transaction SVP, CHIEF SUPPLY CHAIN OFF of this company sold 2,786 shares at a rate of $81.01, taking the stock ownership to the 29,685 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s SVP, GEN COUNSEL sold 3,001 for $79.97, making the entire transaction worth $239,990. This insider now owns 47,936 shares in total.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 5/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.51) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +4.90 while generating a return on equity of 47.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.05% during the next five years compared to -9.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) saw its 5-day average volume 1.91 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.88.

During the past 100 days, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s (LW) raw stochastic average was set at 81.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $79.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $79.98 in the near term. At $80.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $82.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.75. The third support level lies at $74.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Key Stats

There are 143,722K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.39 billion. As of now, sales total 4,099 M while income totals 200,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,153 M while its last quarter net income were 32,000 K.