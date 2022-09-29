Last month’s performance of -19.06% for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on September 28, 2022, with Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) stock priced at $28.09, up 1.37% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.34 and dropped to $27.775 before settling in for the closing price of $27.81. WY’s price has ranged from $27.57 to $42.86 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 9.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 225.80%. With a float of $738.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $744.54 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9214 workers is very important to gauge.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Weyerhaeuser Company is 0.22%, while institutional ownership is 84.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 135,660. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,500 shares at a rate of $38.76, taking the stock ownership to the 30,746 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s Director bought 3,000 for $38.43, making the entire transaction worth $115,290. This insider now owns 27,246 shares in total.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.31 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 225.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 44.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Weyerhaeuser Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

The latest stats from [Weyerhaeuser Company, WY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.64 million was superior to 4.3 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, Weyerhaeuser Company’s (WY) raw stochastic average was set at 4.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.67. The third major resistance level sits at $28.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.54. The third support level lies at $27.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 21.17 billion, the company has a total of 740,315K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,201 M while annual income is 2,607 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,973 M while its latest quarter income was 788,000 K.