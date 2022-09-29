On September 28, 2022, 8×8 Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) opened at $3.60, higher 0.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.72 and dropped to $3.46 before settling in for the closing price of $3.62. Price fluctuations for EGHT have ranged from $3.53 to $25.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 20.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.20% at the time writing. With a float of $116.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.72 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2216 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.71, operating margin of -22.64, and the pretax margin is -27.54.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of 8×8 Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 96.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 1,789. In this transaction SVP-CLO, Secretary of this company sold 428 shares at a rate of $4.18, taking the stock ownership to the 279,817 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,875 for $4.20, making the entire transaction worth $12,071. This insider now owns 567,634 shares in total.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -27.48 while generating a return on equity of -102.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

8×8 Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 8×8 Inc. (EGHT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT)

8×8 Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.41 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, 8×8 Inc.’s (EGHT) raw stochastic average was set at 3.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.76 in the near term. At $3.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.35. The third support level lies at $3.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

8×8 Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) Key Stats

There are currently 119,965K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 432.01 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 638,130 K according to its annual income of -175,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 187,620 K and its income totaled -26,040 K.