Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) average volume reaches $1.36M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on September 28, 2022, with Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) stock priced at $48.56, up 4.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.40 and dropped to $48.06 before settling in for the closing price of $49.01. LSCC’s price has ranged from $43.41 to $85.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 3.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 101.20%. With a float of $134.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.42 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 856 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.68, operating margin of +19.97, and the pretax margin is +18.94.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 248,666. In this transaction SVP, Mfg Ops of this company sold 4,790 shares at a rate of $51.91, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s SVP, R&D sold 2,512 for $51.40, making the entire transaction worth $129,115. This insider now owns 124,012 shares in total.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.37 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.61 while generating a return on equity of 24.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 28.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.52 million, its volume of 1.52 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.19.

During the past 100 days, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s (LSCC) raw stochastic average was set at 35.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $52.37 in the near term. At $53.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $55.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.69.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.14 billion, the company has a total of 137,317K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 515,330 K while annual income is 95,920 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 161,370 K while its latest quarter income was 44,530 K.