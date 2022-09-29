Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Albemarle Corporation (ALB) to new highs

On September 28, 2022, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) opened at $267.00, higher 3.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $279.00 and dropped to $264.55 before settling in for the closing price of $269.68. Price fluctuations for ALB have ranged from $169.93 to $308.24 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 4.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -69.80% at the time writing. With a float of $116.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.12 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.30, operating margin of +16.01, and the pretax margin is +4.02.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Albemarle Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 06, was worth 605,228. In this transaction EVP, Chief Admin Officer of this company sold 2,250 shares at a rate of $268.99, taking the stock ownership to the 15,944 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 31, when Company’s President, Catalysts sold 17,968 for $230.17, making the entire transaction worth $4,135,624. This insider now owns 7,946 shares in total.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.63) by $0.75. This company achieved a net margin of +3.72 while generating a return on equity of 2.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 77.17% during the next five years compared to -22.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Albemarle Corporation (ALB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.22, a number that is poised to hit 6.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 24.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

Looking closely at Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.32 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 12.96.

During the past 100 days, Albemarle Corporation’s (ALB) raw stochastic average was set at 74.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $266.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $229.63. However, in the short run, Albemarle Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $283.12. Second resistance stands at $288.28. The third major resistance level sits at $297.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $268.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $259.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $254.22.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Key Stats

There are currently 117,129K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 32.88 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,328 M according to its annual income of 123,670 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,480 M and its income totaled 406,770 K.