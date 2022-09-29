Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Proterra Inc. (PTRA) to new highs

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) kicked off on September 28, 2022, at the price of $4.85, up 5.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.16 and dropped to $4.79 before settling in for the closing price of $4.86. Over the past 52 weeks, PTRA has traded in a range of $4.26-$13.22.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -112.80%. With a float of $220.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $223.75 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 870 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Proterra Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 67.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 21,266. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer, Secy of this company sold 3,492 shares at a rate of $6.09, taking the stock ownership to the 127,125 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s CEO and President sold 3,395 for $6.25, making the entire transaction worth $21,206. This insider now owns 377,806 shares in total.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -112.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Proterra Inc.’s (PTRA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Proterra Inc. (PTRA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.2 million, its volume of 1.03 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Proterra Inc.’s (PTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 31.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.27 in the near term. At $5.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.53.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.20 billion has total of 225,100K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 242,860 K in contrast with the sum of -250,010 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 74,560 K and last quarter income was -41,820 K.