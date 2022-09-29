Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Sony Group Corporation (SONY) to new highs

September 28, 2022, Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) trading session started at the price of $65.58, that was 1.67% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.285 and dropped to $65.58 before settling in for the closing price of $65.89. A 52-week range for SONY has been $65.43 – $133.75.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -14.40%. With a float of $1.23 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.24 billion.

The firm has a total of 108900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Sony Group Corporation (SONY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sony Group Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Sony Group Corporation is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 7.70%.

Sony Group Corporation (SONY) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.85) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.60% during the next five years compared to 65.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sony Group Corporation (SONY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 175.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.00, a number that is poised to hit 1.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sony Group Corporation (SONY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sony Group Corporation, SONY], we can find that recorded value of 1.0 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.66.

During the past 100 days, Sony Group Corporation’s (SONY) raw stochastic average was set at 5.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $94.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $67.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $68.32. The third major resistance level sits at $69.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $64.25.

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) Key Stats

There are 1,237,004K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 86.31 billion. As of now, sales total 88,301 M while income totals 7,851 M. Its latest quarter income was 17,799 M while its last quarter net income were 1,680 M.