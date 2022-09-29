Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) to new highs

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) on September 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.15, soaring 5.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.22 and dropped to $1.14 before settling in for the closing price of $1.15. Within the past 52 weeks, URG’s price has moved between $0.95 and $2.15.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -30.20%. With a float of $216.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $219.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -71431.25, operating margin of -104731.25, and the pretax margin is -143362.50.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Uranium industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ur-Energy Inc. is 2.86%, while institutional ownership is 22.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 201,286. In this transaction Director of this company sold 157,399 shares at a rate of $1.28, taking the stock ownership to the 238,285 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 22, when Company’s BOARD CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT sold 239,422 for $1.80, making the entire transaction worth $431,055. This insider now owns 2,838,321 shares in total.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -143362.50 while generating a return on equity of -43.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Trading Performance Indicators

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10123.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

Looking closely at Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.65 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Ur-Energy Inc.’s (URG) raw stochastic average was set at 47.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2234, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3123. However, in the short run, Ur-Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2400. Second resistance stands at $1.2700. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1100. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0800.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 283.47 million based on 222,631K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20 K and income totals -22,940 K. The company made 20 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -350 K in sales during its previous quarter.