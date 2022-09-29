Locafy Limited (LCFY) is expecting -38.44% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on September 28, 2022, with Locafy Limited (NASDAQ: LCFY) stock priced at $0.3989, down -4.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.80 and dropped to $0.3325 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. LCFY’s price has ranged from $0.20 to $4.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 57.10%. With a float of $15.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.54 million.

The firm has a total of 43 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Locafy Limited (LCFY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Locafy Limited is 26.94%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

Locafy Limited (LCFY) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ: LCFY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Locafy Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07

Technical Analysis of Locafy Limited (LCFY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Locafy Limited, LCFY], we can find that recorded value of 0.33 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Locafy Limited’s (LCFY) raw stochastic average was set at 11.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 180.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 145.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6638. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9657. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1313. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1963, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0307.

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ: LCFY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.52 million, the company has a total of 0K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,191 K while annual income is -996 K.