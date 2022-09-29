Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) 20 Days SMA touches -2.26%: The odds favor the bear

On September 28, 2022, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) opened at $50.05, higher 4.98% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.79 and dropped to $49.81 before settling in for the closing price of $49.22. Price fluctuations for LPX have ranged from $48.20 to $79.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 215.40% at the time writing. With a float of $72.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.00 million.

The firm has a total of 4800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.42, operating margin of +40.19, and the pretax margin is +39.42.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 572,778. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,635 shares at a rate of $75.02, taking the stock ownership to the 31,522 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,350 for $67.24, making the entire transaction worth $359,734. This insider now owns 466,312 shares in total.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $4.62) by $0.46. This company achieved a net margin of +30.24 while generating a return on equity of 111.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 215.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 68.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 15.46, a number that is poised to hit 1.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, LPX], we can find that recorded value of 1.14 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.96.

During the past 100 days, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s (LPX) raw stochastic average was set at 12.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $52.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $53.07. The third major resistance level sits at $54.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $48.41.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) Key Stats

There are currently 73,872K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,553 M according to its annual income of 1,377 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,130 M and its income totaled 385,000 K.