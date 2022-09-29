Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 10,490 K

On September 28, 2022, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) opened at $2.39, higher 1.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.52 and dropped to $2.39 before settling in for the closing price of $2.45. Price fluctuations for NNDM have ranged from $2.17 to $6.74 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 196.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 28.10% at the time writing. With a float of $255.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $257.41 million.

In an organization with 345 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nano Dimension Ltd. is 0.83%, while institutional ownership is 25.70%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 36.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.96

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.32 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.63 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) raw stochastic average was set at 20.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.27. However, in the short run, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.54. Second resistance stands at $2.60. The third major resistance level sits at $2.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.34. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.28.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Key Stats

There are currently 248,822K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 630.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,490 K according to its annual income of -200,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,100 K and its income totaled -39,730 K.