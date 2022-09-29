No matter how cynical the overall market is 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) performance over the last week is recorded 4.73%

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) kicked off on September 28, 2022, at the price of $29.68, up 8.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.21 and dropped to $29.68 before settling in for the closing price of $29.31. Over the past 52 weeks, TXG has traded in a range of $28.21-$187.85.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 90.20%. With a float of $90.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.58 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1239 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.89, operating margin of -10.79, and the pretax margin is -10.95.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 34,734. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 987 shares at a rate of $35.19, taking the stock ownership to the 58,092 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,715 for $35.19, making the entire transaction worth $95,544. This insider now owns 966,102 shares in total.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.31) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -11.87 while generating a return on equity of -7.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at 10x Genomics Inc.’s (TXG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG)

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.01 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.21.

During the past 100 days, 10x Genomics Inc.’s (TXG) raw stochastic average was set at 13.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.69 in the near term. At $33.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $35.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.63.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.63 billion has total of 112,845K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 490,490 K in contrast with the sum of -58,220 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 114,610 K and last quarter income was -64,460 K.