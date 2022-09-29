No matter how cynical the overall market is Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) performance over the last week is recorded -9.51%

On September 28, 2022, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) opened at $10.07, higher 1.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.28 and dropped to $9.915 before settling in for the closing price of $10.07. Price fluctuations for ULCC have ranged from $8.19 to $17.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 53.90% at the time writing. With a float of $215.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5502 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -17.14, operating margin of -22.43, and the pretax margin is -6.99.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 120,000. In this transaction Sr. Vice President, Customers of this company sold 8,000 shares at a rate of $15.00, taking the stock ownership to the 77,122 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Sr. Vice President, Commercial sold 24,663 for $15.07, making the entire transaction worth $371,795. This insider now owns 38,959 shares in total.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -4.95 while generating a return on equity of -24.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.13 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s (ULCC) raw stochastic average was set at 28.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.34 in the near term. At $10.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.61.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Key Stats

There are currently 217,677K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.32 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,060 M according to its annual income of -102,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 909,000 K and its income totaled 13,000 K.