No matter how cynical the overall market is, Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) performance over the last week is recorded 1.05%

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) kicked off on September 28, 2022, at the price of $38.81, up 5.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.56 and dropped to $37.92 before settling in for the closing price of $38.35. Over the past 52 weeks, LEGN has traded in a range of $30.75-$58.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -20.20%. With a float of $165.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $167.40 million.

The firm has a total of 1071 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Legend Biotech Corporation is 1.35%, while institutional ownership is 32.10%.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.46) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of -430.12 while generating a return on equity of -102.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Legend Biotech Corporation’s (LEGN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 59.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Legend Biotech Corporation, LEGN], we can find that recorded value of 0.88 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.78.

During the past 100 days, Legend Biotech Corporation’s (LEGN) raw stochastic average was set at 30.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $41.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $42.25. The third major resistance level sits at $43.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $36.03.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.93 billion has total of 164,092K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 92,850 K in contrast with the sum of -386,210 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 41,840 K and last quarter income was -41,090 K.