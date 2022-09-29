No matter how cynical the overall market is, Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) performance over the last week is recorded -2.23%

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) kicked off on September 28, 2022, at the price of $4.93, up 7.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.27 and dropped to $4.85 before settling in for the closing price of $4.90. Over the past 52 weeks, OSCR has traded in a range of $3.89-$18.89.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -55.00%. With a float of $150.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $211.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2621 employees.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of Oscar Health Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 92.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 06, was worth 97,019. In this transaction EVP, Chief Insurance Officer of this company sold 17,532 shares at a rate of $5.53, taking the stock ownership to the 148,804 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 31,615 for $5.53, making the entire transaction worth $174,951. This insider now owns 300,000 shares in total.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -31.14 while generating a return on equity of -62.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Oscar Health Inc.’s (OSCR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR)

Looking closely at Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.56 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Oscar Health Inc.’s (OSCR) raw stochastic average was set at 32.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.68. However, in the short run, Oscar Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.40. Second resistance stands at $5.54. The third major resistance level sits at $5.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.56.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.15 billion has total of 212,198K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,839 M in contrast with the sum of -572,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,017 M and last quarter income was -112,160 K.