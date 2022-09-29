Now that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s volume has hit 1.61 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On September 28, 2022, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) opened at $60.72, higher 4.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.84 and dropped to $60.16 before settling in for the closing price of $60.22. Price fluctuations for WH have ranged from $58.81 to $93.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 3.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 283.90% at the time writing. With a float of $88.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.29, operating margin of +29.07, and the pretax margin is +21.41.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Lodging industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 93.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 2,424,660. In this transaction General Counsel & Corp. Secy. of this company sold 30,331 shares at a rate of $79.94, taking the stock ownership to the 11,680 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 16,873 for $89.65, making the entire transaction worth $1,512,664. This insider now owns 1,972 shares in total.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.94) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +15.59 while generating a return on equity of 23.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 283.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.75, a number that is poised to hit 1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) saw its 5-day average volume 1.3 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.28.

During the past 100 days, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s (WH) raw stochastic average was set at 17.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $77.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $64.65 in the near term. At $66.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $68.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $57.29.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) Key Stats

There are currently 90,326K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.78 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,565 M according to its annual income of 244,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 386,000 K and its income totaled 92,000 K.