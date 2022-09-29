Recent developments with 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.67 cents.

A new trading day began on September 28, 2022, with 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) stock priced at $5.98, up 4.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.30 and dropped to $5.9669 before settling in for the closing price of $5.98. FLWS’s price has ranged from $5.83 to $35.72 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 13.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -74.70%. With a float of $24.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.65 million.

In an organization with 4700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.00, operating margin of +1.91, and the pretax margin is +1.41.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 68.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 153,000. In this transaction President of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $6.12, taking the stock ownership to the 245,266 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $13.82, making the entire transaction worth $13,820. This insider now owns 57,737 shares in total.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.32 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.34 while generating a return on equity of 5.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -74.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -7.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.0 million. That was better than the volume of 0.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s (FLWS) raw stochastic average was set at 7.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.10. However, in the short run, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.39. Second resistance stands at $6.51. The third major resistance level sits at $6.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.85. The third support level lies at $5.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 409.93 million, the company has a total of 64,538K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,208 M while annual income is 29,610 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 485,890 K while its latest quarter income was -22,250 K.