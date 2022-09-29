Recent developments with Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.64 cents.

On September 28, 2022, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) opened at $397.20, higher 0.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $402.09 and dropped to $391.10 before settling in for the closing price of $399.74. Price fluctuations for LMT have ranged from $324.23 to $479.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 7.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -7.10% at the time writing. With a float of $264.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $265.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 114000 employees.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lockheed Martin Corporation is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 76.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 03, was worth 2,937,014. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 6,929 shares at a rate of $423.87, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 20, when Company’s Director bought 632 for $396.16, making the entire transaction worth $250,373. This insider now owns 1,200 shares in total.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.73) by -$0.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.60% during the next five years compared to 13.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 17.29, a number that is poised to hit 6.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 27.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.34 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.65.

During the past 100 days, Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (LMT) raw stochastic average was set at 31.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $420.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $415.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $404.36 in the near term. At $408.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $415.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $393.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $386.74. The third support level lies at $382.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Key Stats

There are currently 265,152K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 108.38 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 67,044 M according to its annual income of 6,315 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 15,446 M and its income totaled 309,000 K.