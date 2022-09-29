RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) kicked off at the price of $10.69: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on September 28, 2022, with RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) stock priced at $10.39, up 4.50% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.755 and dropped to $10.27 before settling in for the closing price of $10.23. RLJ’s price has ranged from $10.11 to $16.22 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -7.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 22.90%. With a float of $159.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 76 employees.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. The insider ownership of RLJ Lodging Trust is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 23, was worth 52,350. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $10.47, taking the stock ownership to the 79,635 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 18, when Company’s Director sold 40,000 for $14.40, making the entire transaction worth $576,000. This insider now owns 62,674 shares in total.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are RLJ Lodging Trust’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Looking closely at RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ), its last 5-days average volume was 1.52 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, RLJ Lodging Trust’s (RLJ) raw stochastic average was set at 13.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.08. However, in the short run, RLJ Lodging Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.87. Second resistance stands at $11.06. The third major resistance level sits at $11.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.90.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.79 billion, the company has a total of 162,749K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 785,660 K while annual income is -305,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 330,500 K while its latest quarter income was 32,970 K.