Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) posted a -6.04% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) kicked off on September 28, 2022, at the price of $0.43, up 9.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.47 and dropped to $0.43 before settling in for the closing price of $0.43. Over the past 52 weeks, RMO has traded in a range of $0.42-$5.72.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 175.60%. With a float of $175.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $185.91 million.

The firm has a total of 293 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -127.04, operating margin of -698.02, and the pretax margin is +59.74.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Romeo Power Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 26.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 2,834,274. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,654,954 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 11,905,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,420,046 for $1.80, making the entire transaction worth $2,561,337. This insider now owns 13,559,954 shares in total.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.3) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +59.69 while generating a return on equity of 4.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 175.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Romeo Power Inc.’s (RMO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Romeo Power Inc. (RMO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Romeo Power Inc., RMO], we can find that recorded value of 1.88 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Romeo Power Inc.’s (RMO) raw stochastic average was set at 5.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6255, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4005. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4833. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4967. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4167. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4033.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 91.66 million has total of 185,909K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,800 K in contrast with the sum of 10,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,730 K and last quarter income was -40,440 K.