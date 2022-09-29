Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) 20 Days SMA touches -5.93%: The odds favor the bear

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) on September 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $12.98, soaring 3.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.37 and dropped to $12.91 before settling in for the closing price of $12.91. Within the past 52 weeks, SBH’s price has moved between $11.28 and $21.86.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -0.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 112.70%. With a float of $105.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.94 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 29000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 381,645. In this transaction SVP & President, Sally Beauty of this company sold 21,489 shares at a rate of $17.76, taking the stock ownership to the 20,179 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Director sold 2,901 for $21.00, making the entire transaction worth $60,921. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.51) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 112.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.90% during the next five years compared to 7.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) Trading Performance Indicators

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.42 million, its volume of 0.99 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s (SBH) raw stochastic average was set at 41.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.48 in the near term. At $13.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.56.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.43 billion based on 107,017K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,875 M and income totals 239,860 K. The company made 961,470 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 46,570 K in sales during its previous quarter.