SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,504 M

September 28, 2022, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) trading session started at the price of $46.16, that was 2.29% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.80 and dropped to $45.81 before settling in for the closing price of $46.24. A 52-week range for SEAS has been $40.01 – $76.57.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 2.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 180.70%. With a float of $39.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.69 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.56, operating margin of +30.77, and the pretax margin is +17.05.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 216,680. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $54.17, taking the stock ownership to the 166,129 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer bought 8,950 for $55.99, making the entire transaction worth $501,086. This insider now owns 72,221 shares in total.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +17.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 180.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.48% during the next five years compared to 88.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.69, a number that is poised to hit 2.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)

The latest stats from [SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., SEAS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.09 million was inferior to 1.13 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.20.

During the past 100 days, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s (SEAS) raw stochastic average was set at 31.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $48.96. The third major resistance level sits at $50.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.15.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) Key Stats

There are 67,618K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.30 billion. As of now, sales total 1,504 M while income totals 256,510 K. Its latest quarter income was 504,820 K while its last quarter net income were 116,610 K.