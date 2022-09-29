The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) average volume reaches $2.49M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On September 28, 2022, The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) opened at $26.84, higher 2.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.565 and dropped to $26.68 before settling in for the closing price of $26.66. Price fluctuations for CG have ranged from $26.10 to $60.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 31.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 744.50% at the time writing. With a float of $238.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $361.45 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1850 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.39, operating margin of +47.67, and the pretax margin is +46.20.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Carlyle Group Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 53.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 201,026. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 9,925 shares at a rate of $20.25, taking the stock ownership to the 2,960,231 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Former 10% owner sold 167,755 for $50.85, making the entire transaction worth $8,529,534. This insider now owns 40,307,862 shares in total.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.01) by -$0.27. This company achieved a net margin of +34.12 while generating a return on equity of 74.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 744.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.33% during the next five years compared to 230.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.61 million, its volume of 2.61 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, The Carlyle Group Inc.’s (CG) raw stochastic average was set at 9.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.74.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Key Stats

There are currently 361,325K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.36 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,782 M according to its annual income of 2,975 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,049 M and its income totaled 245,400 K.