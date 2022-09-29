UGI Corporation (UGI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,033 M

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) on September 28, 2022, started off the session at the price of $33.30, soaring 2.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.945 and dropped to $33.11 before settling in for the closing price of $32.88. Within the past 52 weeks, UGI’s price has moved between $32.53 and $47.04.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 5.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 168.50%. With a float of $207.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.19 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.95, operating margin of +53.58, and the pretax margin is +26.65.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Regulated Gas industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of UGI Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 2,928,900. In this transaction Director of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $39.05, taking the stock ownership to the 429,734 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s Director sold 75,000 for $39.51, making the entire transaction worth $2,962,950. This insider now owns 429,734 shares in total.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.85) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +19.65 while generating a return on equity of 30.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 168.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.85% during the next five years compared to 26.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) Trading Performance Indicators

UGI Corporation (UGI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UGI Corporation (UGI)

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.19 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, UGI Corporation’s (UGI) raw stochastic average was set at 9.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.01 in the near term. At $34.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.34.

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.27 billion based on 209,993K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,447 M and income totals 1,467 M. The company made 2,033 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.