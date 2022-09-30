-0.54% percent quarterly performance for TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) is not indicative of the underlying story

On September 29, 2022, TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) opened at $113.52, lower -2.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $113.97 and dropped to $111.18 before settling in for the closing price of $115.22. Price fluctuations for TEL have ranged from $107.12 to $166.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 968.00% at the time writing. With a float of $319.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $322.00 million.

The firm has a total of 89000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.70, operating margin of +17.50, and the pretax margin is +15.94.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TE Connectivity Ltd. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 395,550. In this transaction Chief Exec. Officer & Director of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $131.85, taking the stock ownership to the 54,969 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25, when Company’s Chief Exec. Officer & Director sold 100,000 for $131.46, making the entire transaction worth $13,145,522. This insider now owns 54,969 shares in total.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.75) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +15.11 while generating a return on equity of 22.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 968.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.00% during the next five years compared to 6.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.64, a number that is poised to hit 1.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [TE Connectivity Ltd., TEL], we can find that recorded value of 1.45 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.31.

During the past 100 days, TE Connectivity Ltd.’s (TEL) raw stochastic average was set at 17.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $127.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $132.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $113.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $115.35. The third major resistance level sits at $116.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $111.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $109.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $108.37.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) Key Stats

There are currently 319,839K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 36.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,923 M according to its annual income of 2,261 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,097 M and its income totaled 594,000 K.