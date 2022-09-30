10.84% volatility in Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) last month: This is a red flag warning

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) on September 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.34, soaring 8.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.62 and dropped to $5.80 before settling in for the closing price of $6.12. Within the past 52 weeks, INDO’s price has moved between $2.61 and $86.99.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 12.80%. With a float of $3.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.41 million.

In an organization with 28 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -34.69, operating margin of -248.78, and the pretax margin is -248.04.

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is 62.15%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%.

This company achieved a net margin of -248.04 while generating a return on equity of -60.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 26.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.66 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s (INDO) raw stochastic average was set at 9.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 136.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.13. However, in the short run, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.57. Second resistance stands at $8.51. The third major resistance level sits at $9.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.87. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.93.

Market capitalization of the company is 66.73 million based on 9,299K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,450 K and income totals -6,050 K.