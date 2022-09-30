$2.02M in average volume shows that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is heading in the right direction

On September 29, 2022, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) opened at $3.37, lower -9.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.37 and dropped to $3.0999 before settling in for the closing price of $3.48. Price fluctuations for GOL have ranged from $2.74 to $8.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -5.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -13.70% at the time writing. With a float of $168.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $202.61 million.

The firm has a total of 14290 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -20.28, operating margin of -53.22, and the pretax margin is -99.23.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is 64.00%, while institutional ownership is 10.20%.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of -97.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A., GOL], we can find that recorded value of 2.5 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s (GOL) raw stochastic average was set at 10.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.48. The third major resistance level sits at $3.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.94. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.77.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Key Stats

There are currently 198,108K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 590.56 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,377 M according to its annual income of -1,338 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 658,790 K and its income totaled -579,340 K.