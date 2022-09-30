3.44% volatility in Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) last month: This is a red flag warning

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) kicked off on September 29, 2022, at the price of $36.92, down -3.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.00 and dropped to $35.5989 before settling in for the closing price of $37.20. Over the past 52 weeks, HOG has traded in a range of $29.80-$44.46.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -2.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.10%. With a float of $145.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.21 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.73, operating margin of +17.94, and the pretax margin is +15.35.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Recreational Vehicles Industry. The insider ownership of Harley-Davidson Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 93.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 1,002,628. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 25,750 shares at a rate of $38.94, taking the stock ownership to the 508,870 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s Director bought 1,335 for $37.50, making the entire transaction worth $50,062. This insider now owns 1,335 shares in total.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.07) by $0.39. This company achieved a net margin of +12.18 while generating a return on equity of 30.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 43.10% during the next five years compared to 1.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Harley-Davidson Inc.’s (HOG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.09, a number that is poised to hit 1.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG)

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.81 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.40.

During the past 100 days, Harley-Davidson Inc.’s (HOG) raw stochastic average was set at 45.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $36.70 in the near term. At $37.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $38.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.75. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.90.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.40 billion has total of 146,162K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,336 M in contrast with the sum of 650,020 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,469 M and last quarter income was 215,850 K.