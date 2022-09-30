4.80% volatility in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) last month: This is a red flag warning

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) on September 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $13.86, plunging -1.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.97 and dropped to $13.39 before settling in for the closing price of $13.98. Within the past 52 weeks, CLF’s price has moved between $12.90 and $34.04.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 67.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -24.60%. With a float of $510.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $523.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 26000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.88, operating margin of +20.36, and the pretax margin is +18.60.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Steel industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 63.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 5,421. In this transaction Director of this company sold 300 shares at a rate of $18.07, taking the stock ownership to the 96,053 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Director bought 1,425 for $17.45, making the entire transaction worth $24,865. This insider now owns 80,606 shares in total.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.31) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +14.60 while generating a return on equity of 72.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.43% during the next five years compared to 61.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) Trading Performance Indicators

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) saw its 5-day average volume 14.03 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 19.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s (CLF) raw stochastic average was set at 7.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.03 in the near term. At $14.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.87.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.57 billion based on 517,298K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20,444 M and income totals 2,988 M. The company made 6,337 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 596,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.