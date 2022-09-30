A major move is in the offing as Lilium N.V. (LILM) market cap hits 589.08 million

A new trading day began on September 29, 2022, with Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) stock priced at $2.18, down -4.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.3027 and dropped to $2.08 before settling in for the closing price of $2.21. LILM’s price has ranged from $1.81 to $10.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -118.10%. With a float of $70.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.66 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 964 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Lilium N.V. is 65.21%, while institutional ownership is 13.40%.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lilium N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12533.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.57 million, its volume of 2.14 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Lilium N.V.’s (LILM) raw stochastic average was set at 19.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.26 in the near term. At $2.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.94. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.81.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 589.08 million, the company has a total of 285,283K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 60 K while annual income is -486,290 K.