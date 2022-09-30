Ameren Corporation (AEE) with a beta value of 0.37 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on September 29, 2022, with Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) stock priced at $85.66, down -4.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $85.66 and dropped to $82.20 before settling in for the closing price of $86.00. AEE’s price has ranged from $80.27 to $99.20 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 1.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 9.70%. With a float of $257.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9116 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.86, operating margin of +20.85, and the pretax margin is +18.02.

Ameren Corporation (AEE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of Ameren Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 81.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 250,081. In this transaction Executive VP & CFO of this company sold 2,696 shares at a rate of $92.76, taking the stock ownership to the 145,642 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s SVP & CNO of Subsidiary sold 7,000 for $95.21, making the entire transaction worth $666,470. This insider now owns 87,011 shares in total.

Ameren Corporation (AEE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.97 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.48 while generating a return on equity of 10.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.40% during the next five years compared to 7.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ameren Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.90, a number that is poised to hit 1.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ameren Corporation (AEE)

Looking closely at Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.47 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.06.

During the past 100 days, Ameren Corporation’s (AEE) raw stochastic average was set at 11.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $90.36. However, in the short run, Ameren Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $84.70. Second resistance stands at $86.91. The third major resistance level sits at $88.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $77.78.

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 21.63 billion, the company has a total of 258,371K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,394 M while annual income is 990,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,726 M while its latest quarter income was 207,000 K.