AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) posted a 5.83% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) kicked off on September 29, 2022, at the price of $14.04, up 1.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.07 and dropped to $13.54 before settling in for the closing price of $13.65. Over the past 52 weeks, AU has traded in a range of $11.94-$26.96.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Basic Materials Sector giant was -0.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -34.30%. With a float of $412.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $419.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 30561 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.07, operating margin of +21.05, and the pretax margin is +17.60.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of AngloGold Ashanti Limited is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 27.30%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.9) by -$0.51. This company achieved a net margin of +15.44 while generating a return on equity of 15.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.33% during the next five years compared to 57.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s (AU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.33 and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Looking closely at AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU), its last 5-days average volume was 3.9 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s (AU) raw stochastic average was set at 28.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.41. However, in the short run, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.07. Second resistance stands at $14.33. The third major resistance level sits at $14.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.01.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.12 billion has total of 418,045K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,029 M in contrast with the sum of 622,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 986,000 K and last quarter income was 153,000 K.