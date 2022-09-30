Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 6,520 M

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) on September 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $84.75, plunging -1.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $85.10 and dropped to $83.20 before settling in for the closing price of $86.00. Within the past 52 weeks, AMAT’s price has moved between $82.53 and $167.06.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 16.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 63.40%. With a float of $857.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $864.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 27000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.23, operating margin of +31.22, and the pretax margin is +29.36.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Applied Materials Inc. is 0.36%, while institutional ownership is 79.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 2,652. In this transaction GVP, Applied Global Services of this company sold 29 shares at a rate of $91.46, taking the stock ownership to the 87,532 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 07, when Company’s SVP, CLO sold 10,000 for $89.50, making the entire transaction worth $895,000. This insider now owns 83,169 shares in total.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.9) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +25.53 while generating a return on equity of 51.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.39% during the next five years compared to 33.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.47, a number that is poised to hit 2.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

The latest stats from [Applied Materials Inc., AMAT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.43 million was inferior to 7.93 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.11.

During the past 100 days, Applied Materials Inc.’s (AMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 5.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $117.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $85.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $86.14. The third major resistance level sits at $87.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.34. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $81.48.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 73.27 billion based on 860,309K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 23,063 M and income totals 5,888 M. The company made 6,520 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,606 M in sales during its previous quarter.