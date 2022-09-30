AutoNation Inc. (AN) 20 Days SMA touches -11.03%: The odds favor the bear

On September 29, 2022, AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) opened at $105.08, lower -10.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $105.23 and dropped to $98.3501 before settling in for the closing price of $112.43. Price fluctuations for AN have ranged from $96.56 to $135.57 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 3.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 325.40% at the time writing. With a float of $45.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 22200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.42, operating margin of +7.28, and the pretax margin is +7.00.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AutoNation Inc. is 12.90%, while institutional ownership is 88.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 28, was worth 12,169,314. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 109,630 shares at a rate of $111.00, taking the stock ownership to the 6,764,495 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 27, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 81,105 for $107.62, making the entire transaction worth $8,728,853. This insider now owns 6,874,125 shares in total.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $6.22) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +5.31 while generating a return on equity of 48.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 325.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.70% during the next five years compared to 34.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AutoNation Inc. (AN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 23.27, a number that is poised to hit 6.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 22.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AutoNation Inc. (AN)

Looking closely at AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.17 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.43.

During the past 100 days, AutoNation Inc.’s (AN) raw stochastic average was set at 6.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $118.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $113.85. However, in the short run, AutoNation Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $104.55. Second resistance stands at $108.33. The third major resistance level sits at $111.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $97.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $90.79.

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) Key Stats

There are currently 55,984K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.64 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 25,844 M according to its annual income of 1,373 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,869 M and its income totaled 376,300 K.