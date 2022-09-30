BKD (Brookdale Senior Living Inc.) dropped -5.92 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on September 29, 2022, with Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) stock priced at $4.48, down -5.92% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.49 and dropped to $4.265 before settling in for the closing price of $4.56. BKD’s price has ranged from $4.02 to $7.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -11.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -220.70%. With a float of $181.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $186.76 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 33000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.23, operating margin of -5.71, and the pretax margin is -3.92.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 499,876. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 73,991 shares at a rate of $6.76, taking the stock ownership to the 1,717,661 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 03, when Company’s EVP & Treasurer sold 700 for $6.02, making the entire transaction worth $4,214. This insider now owns 248,976 shares in total.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.54 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3.62 while generating a return on equity of -13.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -220.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 24.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.13 million, its volume of 1.92 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s (BKD) raw stochastic average was set at 12.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.43 in the near term. At $4.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.98.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 876.23 million, the company has a total of 186,785K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,758 M while annual income is -99,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 689,520 K while its latest quarter income was -84,420 K.