BRF S.A. (BRFS) average volume reaches $3.21M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) kicked off on September 29, 2022, at the price of $2.41, down -3.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.43 and dropped to $2.34 before settling in for the closing price of $2.48. Over the past 52 weeks, BRFS has traded in a range of $2.30-$5.19.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -63.90%. With a float of $722.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.08 billion.

The firm has a total of 100000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of BRF S.A. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 6.60%.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.10% during the next five years compared to 27.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BRF S.A.’s (BRFS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BRF S.A. (BRFS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BRF S.A., BRFS], we can find that recorded value of 3.82 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, BRF S.A.’s (BRFS) raw stochastic average was set at 8.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.48. The third major resistance level sits at $2.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.26.

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.80 billion has total of 808,412K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,958 M in contrast with the sum of 77,730 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,365 M and last quarter income was -49,610 K.