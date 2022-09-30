British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) is -10.07% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on September 29, 2022, with British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) stock priced at $36.07, down -1.88% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.11 and dropped to $35.465 before settling in for the closing price of $36.67. BTI’s price has ranged from $33.62 to $47.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 12.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 5.90%. With a float of $2.12 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.26 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 52050 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.30, operating margin of +43.01, and the pretax margin is +34.02.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Tobacco Industry. The insider ownership of British American Tobacco p.l.c. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 7.00%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +26.40 while generating a return on equity of 10.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.00% during the next five years compared to 3.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.58

Technical Analysis of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) saw its 5-day average volume 4.88 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s (BTI) raw stochastic average was set at 5.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $36.24 in the near term. At $36.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $36.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.21. The third support level lies at $34.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 85.74 billion, the company has a total of 2,292,126K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 35,318 M while annual income is 9,352 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,418 M while its latest quarter income was 551,000 K.