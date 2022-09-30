Can Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (COST) drop of -1.68% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on September 29, 2022, with Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) stock priced at $485.61, down -1.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $489.01 and dropped to $474.066 before settling in for the closing price of $488.29. COST’s price has ranged from $406.51 to $612.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 10.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 25.00%. With a float of $442.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $443.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 288000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.88, operating margin of +3.73, and the pretax margin is +3.41.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Costco Wholesale Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 20, was worth 787,798. In this transaction Executive VP of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $525.20, taking the stock ownership to the 36,230 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15, when Company’s Director sold 300 for $521.68, making the entire transaction worth $156,503. This insider now owns 5,197 shares in total.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 5/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $3.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.56 while generating a return on equity of 27.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.82% during the next five years compared to 16.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Costco Wholesale Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.70, a number that is poised to hit 3.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) saw its 5-day average volume 3.24 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 13.48.

During the past 100 days, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (COST) raw stochastic average was set at 45.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $525.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $520.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $487.30 in the near term. At $495.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $502.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $472.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $465.74. The third support level lies at $457.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 221.62 billion, the company has a total of 442,963K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 226,954 M while annual income is 5,844 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 72,091 M while its latest quarter income was 1,868 M.