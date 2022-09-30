Can Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s (IEA) drop of -3.61% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) kicked off on September 29, 2022, at the price of $13.78, down -1.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.81 and dropped to $13.56 before settling in for the closing price of $13.85. Over the past 52 weeks, IEA has traded in a range of $6.38-$14.60.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 28.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 134.50%. With a float of $45.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.42 million.

In an organization with 2883 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.92, operating margin of +3.96, and the pretax margin is -3.49.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 85.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 87,100. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $8.71, taking the stock ownership to the 201,290 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 17, when Company’s Director bought 5,500 for $9.07, making the entire transaction worth $49,885. This insider now owns 129,383 shares in total.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.56 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.44. This company achieved a net margin of -4.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 134.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to -23.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s (IEA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.39 million. That was better than the volume of 0.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s (IEA) raw stochastic average was set at 87.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.90. However, in the short run, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.76. Second resistance stands at $13.91. The third major resistance level sits at $14.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.41. The third support level lies at $13.26 if the price breaches the second support level.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 669.20 million has total of 48,615K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,078 M in contrast with the sum of -83,730 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 680,600 K and last quarter income was 16,970 K.