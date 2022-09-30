Can Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) drop of -0.31% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) kicked off on September 29, 2022, at the price of $54.48, up 2.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.255 and dropped to $53.77 before settling in for the closing price of $53.87. Over the past 52 weeks, RIO has traded in a range of $50.92-$84.01.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 13.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 115.90%. With a float of $1.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 49000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.84, operating margin of +44.89, and the pretax margin is +46.92.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Rio Tinto Group is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 10.40%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +33.22 while generating a return on equity of 42.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 115.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.30% during the next five years compared to 38.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.86

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

The latest stats from [Rio Tinto Group, RIO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.97 million was superior to 4.09 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.81.

During the past 100 days, Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) raw stochastic average was set at 15.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $55.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $56.22. The third major resistance level sits at $57.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.25. The third support level lies at $52.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 95.86 billion has total of 1,255,795K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 63,495 M in contrast with the sum of 21,094 M annual income.