Can Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s (UGP) drop of -17.36% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on September 29, 2022, with Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) stock priced at $2.19, down -3.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.20 and dropped to $2.13 before settling in for the closing price of $2.26. UGP’s price has ranged from $2.12 to $3.12 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 7.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 28.00%. With a float of $748.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.20 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 16643 workers is very important to gauge.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is 26.80%, while institutional ownership is 1.80%.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.00% during the next five years compared to -12.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)

The latest stats from [Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., UGP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.84 million was superior to 1.28 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s (UGP) raw stochastic average was set at 6.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.24. The third major resistance level sits at $2.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.10. The third support level lies at $2.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.62 billion, the company has a total of 1,340,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 20,334 M while annual income is 157,590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,494 M while its latest quarter income was 92,020 K.