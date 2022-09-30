Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is -0.95% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

September 29, 2022, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) trading session started at the price of $8.01, that was -5.29% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.08 and dropped to $7.345 before settling in for the closing price of $8.13. A 52-week range for CD has been $3.75 – $10.69.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 194.00%. With a float of $176.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $369.56 million.

In an organization with 1315 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.60, operating margin of +23.67, and the pretax margin is +16.51.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Chindata Group Holdings Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Chindata Group Holdings Limited is 0.64%, while institutional ownership is 45.40%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.03) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.09 while generating a return on equity of 3.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 194.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.77 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s (CD) raw stochastic average was set at 64.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.55. However, in the short run, Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.07. Second resistance stands at $8.44. The third major resistance level sits at $8.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.97. The third support level lies at $6.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Key Stats

There are 366,280K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.93 billion. As of now, sales total 447,580 K while income totals 49,650 K. Its latest quarter income was 154,980 K while its last quarter net income were 29,800 K.