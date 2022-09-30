Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is -9.61% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On September 29, 2022, Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) opened at $41.05, lower -1.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.10 and dropped to $40.15 before settling in for the closing price of $41.34. Price fluctuations for CSCO have ranged from $40.12 to $64.29 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 1.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.70% at the time writing. With a float of $4.11 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.13 billion.

In an organization with 83300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.94, operating margin of +27.11, and the pretax margin is +28.08.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cisco Systems Inc. is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 75.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 848,790. In this transaction SVP & Chief Acctg Officer of this company sold 19,168 shares at a rate of $44.28, taking the stock ownership to the 38,158 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13, when Company’s EVP & Chief Cust & Prtnr Offcr sold 637 for $44.69, making the entire transaction worth $28,468. This insider now owns 166,370 shares in total.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.86) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +22.91 while generating a return on equity of 29.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.69% during the next five years compared to 8.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 19.9 million. That was inferior than the volume of 21.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, Cisco Systems Inc.’s (CSCO) raw stochastic average was set at 4.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.39. However, in the short run, Cisco Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.06. Second resistance stands at $41.56. The third major resistance level sits at $42.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.66. The third support level lies at $39.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Key Stats

There are currently 4,108,844K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 168.70 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 51,557 M according to its annual income of 11,812 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,102 M and its income totaled 2,815 M.