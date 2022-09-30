CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) with a beta value of 1.30 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) kicked off on September 29, 2022, at the price of $15.64, down -2.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.81 and dropped to $15.11 before settling in for the closing price of $15.87. Over the past 52 weeks, CNX has traded in a range of $12.22-$24.21.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 4.90%. With a float of $183.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.02 million.

The firm has a total of 441 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of CNX Resources Corporation is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 98.10%.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.57) by $0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.60% during the next five years compared to 0.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CNX Resources Corporation’s (CNX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CNX Resources Corporation (CNX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CNX Resources Corporation, CNX], we can find that recorded value of 3.67 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, CNX Resources Corporation’s (CNX) raw stochastic average was set at 10.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.19. The third major resistance level sits at $16.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.46.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.16 billion has total of 189,452K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 756,790 K in contrast with the sum of -498,640 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 420,420 K and last quarter income was 33,360 K.