Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 19.39 million

On September 29, 2022, Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) opened at $3.93, lower -3.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.96 and dropped to $3.83 before settling in for the closing price of $4.08. Price fluctuations for CS have ranged from $3.84 to $10.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -11.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -163.50% at the time writing. With a float of $2.59 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.65 billion.

The firm has a total of 51410 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Credit Suisse Group AG is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.60%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -6.29 while generating a return on equity of -3.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -163.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.40% during the next five years compared to 12.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Credit Suisse Group AG (CS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.40

Technical Analysis of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Credit Suisse Group AG, CS], we can find that recorded value of 22.43 million was better than the volume posted last year of 13.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Credit Suisse Group AG’s (CS) raw stochastic average was set at 2.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.03. The third major resistance level sits at $4.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.72.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Key Stats

There are currently 2,650,748K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.07 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 29,041 M according to its annual income of -1,805 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,099 M and its income totaled -1,650 M.